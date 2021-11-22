Mobil supports Ronald McDonald House fundraiser

SPONSORSHIP: Representatives of Mobil Oil Guam present a check to McDonald's officials as Mobil becomes a major sponsor for the upcoming Ronald McDonald House Charities Golf Tournament to be hosted by McDonald's of Guam and Saipan. The tournament, slated for Dec. 11, will be held in the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort in Saipan. Proceeds will go to the Hawaii Ronald McDonald House Charities. In the photo, from left, are: Anthony Wenceslao, commercial fuels area manager, Mobil; Marcia E. Ayuyu, owner operator, McDonald's of Guam and Saipan; Jimmy Hau, lead country manager, Mobil; and Tom Anitok, commercial fuels territory manager, Mobil. Photo courtesy of McDonald's