A mobile response crisis team, which will address calls involving residents needing mental health support in lieu of a strictly law enforcement response, may be in operation by the end of March or early April.

Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center Director Theresa Arriola said this month that a memorandum of agreement had recently reached her desk and she was in the process of conducting a review.

"After I sign off and other parties sign off, including the governor and the attorney general, that MOA should be in effect by March, or end of March, early April. A soft rollout however is currently going to be done with our current clients," Arriola said.

The soft rollout is expected to begin next month, and its purpose is to work out issues before the full launch.

Nationally, mobile response teams have been "something that's a best practice," Arriola said. At the local level, discussions have been taking place for about a year, but it has "always" been GBHWC's goal to incorporate the team, she added.

Community mobile crisis response units consist of a GBHWC crisis counselor and a certified peer support specialist. Behavioral Health has been collaborating with the nonprofit peer support group Tohge Inc. for this initiative.

Unsurprisingly, the Guam Police Department and Guam Fire Department also take up seats at the table, as first responders to what may be mental health crisis situations.

In a crisis response, the team will roll out to meet individuals wherever they are in the community.

"As soon as the first responders get to the site and they determine that this is a behavioral health concern and not a safety or medical concern, we would be engaged. And so we would go to the site and we would handle the crisis after GPD and GFD had cleared it," Arriola added.

The need for a mobile response team was underscored by Basil O'Mallan, the chief prosecutor for the Office of the Attorney General, during a public hearing on Bill 238-36 in early February.

The measure would allow peace officers, under certain circumstances, to contact a "peer support volunteer" to monitor individuals undergoing a mental health examination instead of needing to remain with them on site.

"Before we do anything else to change, Guam Behavioral must get this crisis response team up and running," O'Mallan said.

Earlier in the hearing, attorney Daniel Somerfleck, the executive director of Guam Legal Services Corp. - Disability Law Center, stated he believed first responders to a crisis situation, when a person is non-threatening and hasn't committed a crime, should be peer advocates.

In his experience working with people with mental illness, Somerfleck said, the police uniform can be a trigger.

Some time later, O'Mallan highlighted a recent case in which a man beat his father with a stick. That man had serious mental health issues and had no business going to the Department of Corrections, the chief prosecutor said.

"Guam Behavioral should intervene in this kind of situation. And the last line of (the man's) psych eval, which basically echoes what Somerfleck said, says the family needs to come up with a program with Guam Behavioral to avoid law enforcement interaction. Because it does create a problem," O'Mallan added.

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio also appeared to testify on Bill 238 and during the discussion on the mobile response team, stated that GPD would essentially play a supporting role during calls requiring a crisis response.

"Our job is secondary to provide support to them, to make sure that they're not in harm's way," Ignacio said.

This collaboration is necessary because you don't want people who are not specifically trained in mental health to be handling those calls, Arriola said this month.

"For example, Behavioral Health would not be responding to a fire, would we? ... So you wouldn't put that burden on our police department or our fire department when Behavioral Health is the subject expert for mental health and substance use responses," she added.

Guam did have a mobile response team specific to children several years ago. Arriola said residents might have confused that initiative for an all-encompassing approach like the one currently in development.

That initial effort fell through, however, due to apparent funding issues, according to Arriola.

"It was funded by a grant and I have to believe that there was no sustainability plan," the director added.

This upcoming response team program is "not going to fall off," she added.

GBHWC has been "blessed" to obtain different grants, including a two-year $3.6 million Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Expansion grant, to fund its crisis unit, which comprises an emergency hotline, crisis intake and the mobile response team.

Arriola said the response team will probably be funded through regular block grants moving forward, and will be included in future budget requests.

The response team will be a 24-hour service. There are currently three mobile response units.

"There's going to be days and nights that it's not needed. There's going to be days where it's multiple ... We're going to have to have the staff and do our best. That's all we can do. We'll do our best," Arriola said in response to a question on whether GBHWC will have the staff for the program.

"Today, we're helping people, we don't even have a mobile crisis unit. So this is an added service that's only going to help our community and our residents," she added.

GBHWC is also working on a warm handoff program. The two programs are related, but separate.