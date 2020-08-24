Most Popular
- Governor calls for lockdown beginning noon Friday
- Mom in quarantine with baby: 'We got to get out of here'
- Six arrested in separate cases
- Quarantined traveler facing charges shares his side of story
- GPD: Anyone caught at any public parks or beaches for any reason may be arrested, prosecuted
- 'It's really heartbreaking' after 44 years
- GovGuam workers will get differential pay
- Lockdown gets mixed reactions
- Guam has 7th COVID-related death. Fatality is a man, 34, with health issues
- Lockdown: 105 new cases
A quick glance at some of the more heavily frequented places on the island Sunday showed that many of us who call Guam home are complying with… Read more
Ombre Ga'Chong
- Lee P. Webber
No clear-thinking person can honestly believe that this virus can be dealt with by home lockdowns, small business closures and similar behavio… Read more
- Lou Leon Guerrero
It has been said that those who truly value freedom might disagree with what you have to say but will fight to the death for your right to say it. Read more