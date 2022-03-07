Moda Ginos donates to help households in need

GIVING: On Feb. 25, Moda Ginos donated 50 bags filled with items such as nonperishable foods and hygiene products to Mayor Anthony Chargualaf of Inalåhan. The packages are part of Gino’s new program that gives back to the island and families in need. Gino’s will be donating care packages to one village every month, according to the company. Pictured are, from left, Chargualaf; Jeromie Mariano, Ginos; Jessica San Nicolas, Ginos; Rozette Ignacio, Ginos; Tarako Mantanona, Inalåhan Mayor’s Office; and Jaeline Chargualaf, Inalåhan Mayor’s Office. Photo courtesy of Moda Ginos