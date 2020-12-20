The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, putting into gear the shipment of another batch of vaccines for Guam.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services said it ordered 3,800 doses of Moderna’s vaccine on Thursday. It’s unclear when it’ll arrive, said agency spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

The FDA’s action marks the second emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

About a week ago, the FDA approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s request for emergency use authorization for its vaccines. Last week, Guam received its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Roughly 600 doses of the Prizer-BioNTech vaccines were administered on Thursday and Friday, with several hundred more health care workers receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Carrera said.

“We’re still compiling the data,” she added.

DPHSS physician Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS nurse-in-charge Zennia Pecina, and DPHSS Director Art San Agustin were among the hundreds who received the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday.

Carrera, on Saturday, said they’re doing well.

Public Health will likely continue administering the vaccine on Tuesday, she said.

The agency is planning to conduct another mass community testing on Monday.

With vaccine, why continue testing?

Carrera said the vaccines are just another tool in the kit to fight COVID-19. She added it’s important to note that until about 70%-80% of people on Guam are immunized, “we can’t stop what we’ve been doing to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

“There are still COVID-19 cases out there,” she said. Public Health wants to ensure any positive cases are identified and isolated to keep the virus from spreading and infecting others – potentially putting them in the hospital. Testing for COVID-19 allows them to do that.

“It’s important to note, as the governor said, the virus is still here – we still have positive cases, we still have a census of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals. And it’s important that we continue to take those measures that help to prevent the virus from spreading – wearing masks, washing hands, watching our distance, and one of our tools in this fight against COVID-19 is the tests,” she said.