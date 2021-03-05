Moderna vaccines arrived last night; Johnson & Johnson expected soon

There are 1,300 Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccines expected on island in about a week, according to a public health official.

In addition, 14,200 Moderna vaccines were received last night and 21,060 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines should be on island sometime today, said Dr. Felix Cabrera, Department of Public Health and Social Services chief medical officer, on Friday morning.

With March’s allotment of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines on island, in addition to Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccines, Cabrera said they’re optimistic they can get regain the moment of vaccine administration they had going before they ran out of vaccines and accomplish the governor’s goal to vaccinate 100,000 residents by July 21.

“We’re itching to really ramp things up,” Cabrera said. “The Guam National Guard has done an amazing job. They’ve proven they can do so much more - 100 to 200 vaccines an hour. That’s pretty remarkable.”

The National Guard, in partnership with DPHSS and the University of Guam, is running the vaccination clinic at the UOG Field House. Immunization efforts resume next week with clinics held from Monday to Saturday. However, the clinics, which are primarily appointment based, are quickly filling up, though National Guard has said they will accept walk-in patients at about 15 per hour, though they noted that those walking in should expect some delays.

As of early Friday afternoon, Monday through Wednesday’s appointment dates were filled and Thursday also was filling up quickly, according to Mark Scott, National Guard public affairs officer.