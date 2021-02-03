With fewer than 5,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on hand and a rate of about 1,300 vaccinations a day, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services and its partners are looking forward to the next shipment.

“We’re expecting a shipment of Moderna tomorrow night and another this weekend,” DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera said on Wednesday.

“We’re already started receiving requests from the clinics,” Carrera added, noting that they’ve told private clinics that they’ll divvy up the vaccines when the shipments come in. The vaccination committee that sets the local plan for immunizing residents

Carrera said they’re prioritizing the doses for those who are due for their second dose. This coming Saturday alone, she said there are more than 1,000 people scheduled to get their second dose of the vaccine.

“We’ll still have enough even without the shipment and we’ve allocated enough for the (Points of Dispensing),” she said, referring to the DPHSS and Guam National Guard-run PODs, or clinics, at the University of Guam, Southern Regional Health Clinic and Okkodo High School.

In total, DPHSS requested 17,000 vaccines for the month of February.

A request for 40,000 doses, which is what doctors have said is needed to vaccinate the more than 100,000 Guamanians needed to help achieve herd immunity by this summer, hasn't been approved by Operation Warp Speed. The governor has said she wants to reach her immunity by July 21.

There are 4,796 vaccine doses remaining of the 34,300 doses received for December and January, the Joint Information Center stated on Wednesday night.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics, Feb. 4-6

A vaccination clinic is scheduled for Okkodo High School on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Priority will be given to those due for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Eligible residents are advised to schedule an appointment online via Eventbrite at the link provided above or click here. A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted hourly.

All appointment slots are booked for UOG Fieldhouse through Saturday, Feb. 6. A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted hourly.

Please bring a digital or hard copy appointment confirmation and a photo ID. Those due for their second dose are reminded to bring their COVID-19 immunization card. This ensures quicker processing and proper documentation.

Free COVID-19 community testing on Thursday at Yigo Gym

A community testing for COVID-19 will be held on Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Yigo Gym from 9 a.m. to noon. DPHSS will offer up to 300 COVID-19 tests on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are reminded that this event is a COVID-19 community testing and no vaccines will be offered at this location.

On Wednesday night, the JIC reported eight new cases of COVID-19. Six cases were identified in quarantine. Guam now has a total of 7,618 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Officials have linked 129 deaths to the respiratory illness. There are 82 people in active isolation and 7,407 have completed isolation.

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score is .6.