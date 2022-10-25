The Chamorro Land Trust Commission office at the ITC building in Tamuning has been closed due to an inoperable air conditioning system and the presence of mold.

These issues postponed the regularly scheduled CLTC meeting that was supposed to take place on Oct. 20.

According to acting CLTC Administrative Director Angie Camacho, commission staff initially discovered mold growth in the conference room on or around Oct. 5.

They cleaned the area with Clorox wipes but on Oct. 7 they discovered that the mold returned, and staff even found new mold growth in the CLTC filing room.

"On Oct. 20, ITC was encountering air conditioning issues again and staff made concerns of the smell and discovered the lobby area was also affected by mold. This prompted management to cancel the meeting and close the office for health concerns. ITC was notified immediately and CLTC requested for an industrial hygienist to conduct an air quality testing to determine if the mold quantity in the air is a health hazard," Camacho said.

It's not yet clear what type of mold has affected the CLTC office.

As of now, CLTC staff are assigned to the Department of Land Management and the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission until it is safe to return to the CLTC office, Camacho added.