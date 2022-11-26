A man sentenced to 10 years for molesting a teenage girl was denied early release from prison.

Athen Trickson Barbosa's request to be allowed out of the custody of the Department of Corrections was denied by Judge Vernon Perez earlier this week.

According to Post files, Barbosa was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl after pleading guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Barbosa was first reported by the victim in February 2019, but wasn't arrested until March 2021, more than two years later.

According to court documents, the victim said Barbosa first touched the teen's genital area while she was asleep in June 2018. The next month, Barbosa digitally penetrated and raped the girl, according to court documents.

Perez explained in his decision and order that Barbosa, as part of his plea agreement, waived his right to ask for a reduction in sentence and did not argue the sentence imposed was illegal. Barbosa faced between five and ten years in prison prior to being sentenced.

Instead, Barbosa asked for the reduction on the basis he has "acknowledged his crime and sin, ... he has taken responsibility for his actions, ... his rehabilitation is already complete or nearly so," and the victim would have been satisfied with a sentence of less than 10 years, Perez wrote.

Despite knowing the victim would be satisfied with a five-year sentence, Perez, "after considering the facts of the case and the young age of the victim at the time of the offense, sentenced Defendant to 10 years," before saying it was appropriate and the court does not find any basis to change the sentence.

Barbosa was sentenced in April of this year and, upon being released will have to register as a Level 1 sex offender and serve a three-year parole term following his release, Post files state.