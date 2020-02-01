A 29-year-old woman stands accused of beating her 6-year-old son with a stick and strangling him.

Nora Nakamura Cruz was charged in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday with family violence, interfering with the reporting of family violence and child abuse.

On Jan. 28, Cruz allegedly pulled the boy by both ears and repeatedly hit him with a wooden stick in the face, arms and upper torso. According to court documents filed by the prosecution, Cruz continued to hit the boy even after the stick broke.

She allegedly also tried to strangle the minor.

The assault caused the boy’s nose to bleed and left multiple bruises on his face, arms, chest, shoulder and stomach, court documents state.

The day after the alleged assault, court documents state Cruz prevented the boy from going to school, asking him if he wanted her to go to jail if he went to school. The following day, she allegedly told the boy to use a long-sleeved shirt to cover the bruises on his arms and to “make sure no one looks at it.”