A 58-year-old man has been arrested, accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl, according to court documents.

Guam Police Department officers responded to a walk-in complaint filed Oct. 23 by a woman alleging her daughter was molested by Peter Duenas Mendiola, 58, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The victim, 10, told police Mendiola groped her legs Oct. 19 while she was watching television, the complaint alleged.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Court documents state Mendiola “stopped rubbing the victim’s private area when a dog started barking.”

Mendiola allegedly admitted to sitting on the couch with the girl watching TV, but declined to say anything else, according to court documents.

He was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.