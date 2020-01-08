Mom could cut plea deal in baby's death

A plea agreement is in development for Melissa Fuppul, the woman accused of murder in the death of her newborn daughter, according to her attorney Curtis Vandeveld.

The defense received an offer from the prosecution.

"I think we're in the process of being able to resolve things. We may come back with a counteroffer for consideration but I think that now we're starting to make some progress," Vandeveld told Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez Tuesday morning.

The parties were allowed to continue their negotiations and are set to meet again in court on Feb. 6.

Fuppul was arrested and indicted in June 2018. She was charged with murder, manslaughter, child abuse and family violence.

According to the magistrate's complaint, the then 23-year-old Fuppul allegedly hid her pregnancy for nine months.

After giving birth, she showered, changed clothes, lay on her bed and called her boyfriend - a series of events that took about an hour - before walking toward NCS market.

Fuppul allegedly placed the baby inside a plastic bag within a tote bag as she cleaned the bathroom for another five minutes before leaving her home.

Her boyfriend, who reportedly told police he had no knowledge of the pregnancy beforehand, ran toward Fuppul's residence and encountered her on the street. The boyfriend did not have a car so he flagged down a good Samaritan who drove the pair to the Guam Regional Medical City.

Fuppul allegedly told police that she gave birth around 8:40 a.m. on May 20, 2018, and did not render any care to the baby for about half an hour. She placed the baby into a bathroom sink after birth and reportedly stated that the newborn was not moving at that point.

Former Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola performed an autopsy and determined that the baby girl was born alive and that the cause of death was suffocation.

However, Vandeveld contended that the newborn died at birth.

Fuppul gave birth on the toilet in her residence, he stated in the past. She pulled the baby out of the toilet, washed her, then set her on the sink, but the baby wasn't moving and making any sound, he added.

Fuppul then passed out on the floor, and when she came to, she showered to remove birth fluids from her. Still exhausted from birth, Fuppul fell asleep after showering, Vandeveld said.

Prior to Tuesday's talk of settlement, the defense was seeking an off-island medical examiner as an expert during trial.