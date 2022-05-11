Mom earns high school diploma, thanks to scholarship

Jesslene Leon Guerrero stood out among her peers at Asmuyao — her drive and determination to complete high school were qualities that earned her the Governor’s Educational Funding Scholarship.

Leon Guerrero’s journey began years ago, according to Asmuyao Community School director Rand Coffman. Leon Guerrero took time off from schooling to be a mom.

“Years ago, she was involved with us as a student and then, of course, she had children, so she’s been pretty much a stay-at-home mom. Then this opportunity arose and we were able to assist her to finish,” he said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Wearing her cap and gown, Leon Guerrero accepted her diploma Tuesday afternoon at Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio’s office.

"I am excited to graduate. It was a long process for me and I have been with Asmuyao for almost 20 years and, to do it, it's very rewarding, especially because I have kids growing up so they can see that no matter how old you are, you can still do it," Leon Guerrero said.

“This young lady today, Jesslene Leon Guerrero, is our first graduate,” Coffman said. “She brought in her transcripts from where she went to school previously and then we took that information and put together a credit check, the course of study she needed to complete.”

Asmuyao was awarded $50,000 under the Governor’s Education Assistance and Youth Empowerment Grant, Coffman said. The award was to fund the Here Comes the Sun Educational Program, which provides scholarships to students who can’t afford tuition.

Each student who attends Asmuyao is assessed for eligibility for the award.

A semester at Asmuyao for a student taking the average three credits costs $1,030, inclusive of registration and other fees.

The scholarship awarded to Leon Guerrero covered all the costs associated with completing her high school diploma.

Now that she's done with high school, college is next on Leon Guerrero's goals for her future.

"I plan on taking classes for medical billing coder or accounting," she said.