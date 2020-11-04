A 36-year-old woman faces multiple charges after she crashed while driving under the influence with a toddler in the car.

At about 11:16 p.m. on Nov. 2, police responded to a reported traffic crash on Route 18 by ERC in Barrigada, according to court documents.

A Toyota Corolla sat on the raised median. Its front two tires were flat, airbags for front passenger seats were deployed, the front right side of the windshield was cracked, and the vehicle appeared inoperable. Jenefif Eroch, was later identified as the person who allegedly was driving the vehicle when it crashed, documents state.

The owner of the vehicle said Eroch was a passenger in the vehicle along with her 23-month-old toddler at the Shell Service Station on Route 16. He had gone in the store when she allegedly took the car and left him behind. A witness reported hearing a loud screeching noise from the roadway. She went outside to check and saw the car on the median. She saw a woman take the toddler from the car and walk away.

Police were able to track down Eroch who allegedly said she had drank some beer but wanted more. While at the gas station, when the vehicle owner went inside, she thought she’d go see her mother-in-law and so she drove off in the car, court documents state. A breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol content of .226.

Police also noted that the vehicle owner had a simple contusion to the left rear side of his head but he declined transportation to the hospital for evaluation.

Eroch was charged with driving while impaired with a child on board as a third-degree felony. She also faces a string of misdemeanor charges: driving while impaired, driving while impaired (BAC), and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She also was charged with leaving the scene of a crime as a petty misdemeanor.