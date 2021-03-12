Noriann Tommy, 20, admitted to the allegations that she dangled her 2-year-old daughter over a balcony to get the child to stop crying, in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday.

The incident was captured on video back in 2019 and shared on social media.

Tommy appeared before Judge Vernon Perez where she pleaded guilty to family violence, and was placed on probation.

As part of the deal, if Tommy abides by all the conditions of the deferred plea agreement in a timely manner, the case will be dismissed and the arrest expunged from the public record.

"I need you to keep your focus. You seem to be doing well right now," Judge Perez said.

Tommy was arrested in November 2019 and charged with child abuse, family violence and reckless conduct. The plea agreement called for the dismissal of all charges except the family violence charge.