A mother who dangled her 2-year-old daughter over a balcony to get the child to stop crying is set to admit to the charges against her in the Superior Court of Guam.

Noriann Tommy was 19 when charged. The case was heard on Tuesday before Judge Vernon Perez. She was set to appear in person to enter her guilty plea to family violence. However, the court was told about a half-hour prior to the hearing that she would be appearing virtually.

Tommy, ultimately, was a no-show at Tuesday’s hearing.

Perez said he prefers that the defendant appears in person for her change-of-plea hearing, as the court wants to be sure she is well aware of the requirements listed in her plea agreement with the government.

Tommy is scheduled back in court Thursday morning.

She has agreed to the terms the government put into her family violence deferred plea agreement, Post files state.

As part of the deal, if Tommy abides by all the conditions of the plea agreement in a timely manner, the case will be dismissed and the arrest expunged from the public record.

Tommy was arrested in November 2019 and charged with child abuse, family violence and reckless conduct. The plea agreement calls for the dismissal of all charges except the family violence charge.