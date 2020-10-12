Some of Guam's money transfer and remittance services have been able to cash in during the coronavirus pandemic, and have been undeterred by currency exchange rates.

There is always a tendency to help people during a crisis, and one of the ways to do that is by sending money to loved ones wherever they are, according to Oliver Valencia, manager of Rustan's LLC, a foreign exchange and remittance center.

The "lack of competition" from other centers that chose to close or to close longer than the time ordered by the governor also helped Rustan's business, Valencia said.

"In a way, business is booming," he said.

Rustan's has also been cashing federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance checks, an additional source of business in these times. The fee is about 1% of the amount of the check.

"The largest check I've noticed was for about $17,000," Valencia said.

BDO Remit Services and Moneygram money transfer at the Agana Shopping Center also have been seeing brisk business during the pandemic, especially after the lockdowns were lifted.

"There's a lot of people receiving money from their family and also sending money to their loved ones abroad," according to Marissa Banal, sales manager of BDO Remit Services, Moneygram money transfer and SM Island.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ordered financial service businesses to close for a week during the second lockdown, which resulted in pent-up demand for money transfers.

"There is an increase in the foot traffic, especially after the lockdown," Banal said, as customers were coming into the centers Thursday morning.

But with or without a pandemic, a lot of the customers also regularly use the money transfer service to keep up with monthly payments for condominiums or credit cards in the Philippines, Banal said.

At Western Union in Harmon, on Route 16, it's also been brisk business even during the pandemic.

"The first lockdown was more of receiving money from overseas," said Joanne Fausto, customer service representative and cashier at Western Union.

As the pandemic went on, the demand shifted to sending more money, especially to the Philippines, she said.

The Western Union branch didn't close during the first lockdown in March, but the governor ordered the business to shut down for a week in August during the second lockdown.

Peso versus dollar

Prior to the pandemic, the Philippine peso and U.S. dollar exchange was at 50 pesos to $1. The peso has since hovered around 48 pesos to $1.

But that has not deterred customers from sending money to the Philippines, Banal and Fausto said.

"For Banco De Oro, BDO, our rate is very reasonable, very competitive. And secondly, they can get their money in a matter of minutes," Banal said. "With Moneygram service, their money is available within minutes as well."

These money transfer services have been checking people's temperatures as they enter, as well as requiring them to wear masks, sanitize their hands and keep at least a 6-foot distance from others.

Especially on weekends and paydays, there's a line of people waiting to send or receive funds. For some centers, the volume of customers remains the same, but the social distancing has made the lines seem longer compared to pre-COVID-19 times, they said.

Holiday season

With a considerable number of Guam residents receiving PUA and other federal relief assistance, many of them are able to help family members overseas.

But with federal relief funds such as PUA reaching the end of the line, Valencia of Rustan's said the businesses could start seeing a slowdown soon.

But because the holidays are approaching, remittance centers may be at their busiest again, despite the pandemic.

Sending money to the Philippines, for example, increases in intensity during the Christmas season, the industry representatives said.

Giving gifts, including cash, has been a part of family tradition wherever Filipinos or Filipino Americans may be, Banal said.