Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the community regarding a home invasion that occurred Friday, July 31, along 191 Balaku St. in Mongmong.

Preliminary police reports suggest that between 4 and 5 a.m. that day, unknown individuals entered the home while the family was asleep. The unknown individuals then left with sets of keys belonging to individual cars within the family and in the process a gray Buick Encore was stolen from the home, which was recovered in the later part of the week.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.