A shortage has led to the closure of the monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy clinic at the Mangilao Senior Citizens Center in Mangilao.

According to the Joint Information Center, the therapy service will be closed from Jan. 24 until further notice.

“This is due to a shortage of patient courses of Regen-COV. A shipment of Regen-COV is expected to arrive on Guam within the next few days,” according to the press release. “The Mangilao mAb clinic will reopen when supplies become available. An announcement will be made to the public.”

Regen-COV is a mix of casirivimab and imdevimab that has been approved for emergency treament for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The JIC also reported a preliminary count of 385 new COVID-19 cases from 1,286 tests analyzed Jan. 21. Results that include community testing partners’ numbers will be released on Monday.

Guam has 7,050 people who’ve tested positive and are in isolation. There have been a reported 276 deaths linked to the virus.

Testing continues at Tiyan and at the Department of Public Health and Social Services Northern Regional Clinic and Southern Regional Clinic.

Appointments help make it faster to get tested at the Tiyan site. Unscheduled residents will be seen but on a limited basis, and those who are symptomatic will be prioritized.

To schedule an appointment, visit tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.