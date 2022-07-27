Monoclonal antibody treatment center opens at Paseo

A monoclonal antibody treatment center is now open at the Paseo Stadium in Hagåtña for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients.

To receive the bebtelovimab mAb treatment, patients must be age 12 or older and weigh at least 88 pounds.

According to the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, bebtelovimab is an intravenous antibody injection, an investigational medicine used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID.

The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Paseo Stadium.

To schedule treatment, patients should call 671-988-4527.

Each patient must have a current, laboratory-confirmed COVID infection and a referral from a prescribing doctor.

150 new cases

The Joint Information Center announced the opening of the treatment center as it reported triple-digit new COVID cases after thousands of island residents gathered for Liberation Day festivities last weekend.

On Tuesday, 150 new cases were reported by DPHSS. Twelve of those cases were reported by the Department of Defense.

The day prior, the JIC reported 459 new cases confirmed over the five-day period from July 21 though July 25.