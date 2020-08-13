'Monster' sentenced to life in prison for rape, murder of 15-year-old

Brandon Michael Acosta will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder and rape of 15-year-old Timicca Jadean Nauta.

Judge Vernon Perez sentenced Acosta in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday afternoon following a powerful statement from a member of the teen's family who called Acosta a "monster" who never showed remorse.

“In essence it is life without the possibility of parole sentence with the addition of 45 years,” the judge said. “My sentence is that you will be there through the end of your life ... delivering this sentence is what I think is appropriate for what has happened. The trial said a lot of things ... but for the victim’s family who do not have Timicca anymore, we fully see what they seek and what they want.”

Acosta declined to speak before he was sentenced, only saying, “I’m fine, your honor.”

The teen's aunt, Rose Griesinger, spoke emotionally at the sentencing hearing on behalf of the victim's family. Timicca was a beautiful girl with an infectious laugh, her aunt said.

“This monster has taken her away from us,” she said.

Acosta was a neighbor of the victim. Court documents described that night, in 2018, as a burglary gone wrong, committed while he was under the influence of meth, according to court documents.

The aunt also said the teen's family "holds responsible the person who gave the defendant this disgusting drug."

Acosta could have walked away, but instead, he inflicted the most violent crime and pain on Timicca, her aunt said.

"What my niece Timicca went through that night I do not wish upon anyone on this earth," the aunt said. “As to the facts and evidence that he raped her…as she lay without life in body proves that the defendant is evil to the core to do such a disgusting and vile act that is way beyond human decency.”

The aunt described Acosta as a repeat offender and a danger to the community.

Perez also denied Acosta’s request for a new trial.

However, defense attorney William Pole said they plan to appeal Acosta’s conviction and sentencing, as he maintains his innocence.

“The court's handing down of a life sentence without parole sends a strong message that the criminal justice system will hold violent offenders accountable,” said Leevin Camacho, attorney general of Guam. “We hope the family of the late Timicca Nauta can move toward closure knowing the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison for his actions.”

It took a Superior Court jury less than 24 hours to return with a guilty verdict against Acosta, who stood trial for the rape and murder of the Okkodo High School student in the summer of 2018.

The jury convicted Acosta on a charge of murder, multiple charges of aggravated murder, first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, manslaughter, home invasion, burglary, and aggravated assault.