'Monster' who killed, raped 15-year-old Timicca Nauta gets life in prison

Brandon Michael Acosta will spend his entire life in prison for the murder and rape of 15-year-old Timicca Nauta.

Judge Vernon Perez sentenced Acosta in the Superior Court earlier today after a powerful statement from a member of the teen's family who called Acosta a "monster" who never showed remorse.

Acosta declined to speak before he was sentenced and made a last-minute request for the court to reverse his conviction.

The defendant will appeal the life sentence, his attorney said.

The teen's aunt, Rose Griesinger, spoke at the sentencing hearing on behalf of the victim's family. Timicca was a beautiful girl with an infectious laugh, her aunt said.

Acosta was a neighbor of the victim. Court documents described that night as a burglary gone wrong committed while he was under the influence of meth, according to court documents.

The aunt also said the teen's family "holds responsible the person who gave the defendant this disgusting drug."

Acosta could have walked away, but instead, he inflicted the most violent crime and pain on Timicca, her aunt said.

"What my niece Timicca went through that night I do not wish upon anyone on this earth," the aunt said.

The aunt described Acosta as a repeat offender and a danger to the community.

It took a Superior Court jury less than 24 hours to return with a guilty verdict against Acosta, who stood trial for the rape and murder of the Okkodo High School student in the summer of 2018.

The jury convicted Acosta on a charge of murder, multiple charges of aggravated murder, first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, manslaughter, home invasion, burglary, and aggravated assault.