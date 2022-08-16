Rudy Fegurgur Quinata and Joyner Scott Sked have each been given life sentences for the murder of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez.

On Monday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam, Quinata and Sked were sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted in separate trials for murdering Sanchez in April 2021.

The sentences come after two of Sanchez’s daughters read impact statements and wished Sked and Quinata be given the maximum possible punishment.

“It will not bring my dad back, but it will give us peace to move forward,” said Chelsea Gofigan.

“These monsters deserve to be in jail forever,” added Gofigan, who read from a different family member’s statement.

Humåtak murder

In April last year, Sked and Quinata were arrested after Sanchez was found dead in Quinata's Humåtak home.

At the time, investigators believed Sanchez was stabbed 23 times with a pair of scissors and beaten in the head with a hammer.

Sked and Quinata were then charged with and also pleaded not guilty to murder. After two separate trials earlier this year, however, they were found guilty.

Prosecuting attorney Leonardo Rapadas handled the case and prosecutor Minji Kim was his co-chair at trial.

According to a release from the Office of the Attorney General of Guam, Sanchez was stabbed with scissors and bludgeoned with a hammer, then padlocked in Quinata and Sked's Humåtak shack. Police officers found Sanchez after being called to do a welfare check at the residence, and had to cut a padlock that was used to secure the door from the outside.

“We want to recognize the hard work of prosecuting attorneys Rapadas and Kim, and the Guam Police Department for ensuring that violent offenders are held accountable,” said Attorney General Leevin Camacho. “These jobs are not easy, yet they show up each day committed to seeking justice and working for the people of Guam.”

Quinata was sentenced for murder as a first-degree felony. A special allegation of using a deadly weapon and an aggravated assault charge were dropped after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision.

Sked was convicted in February of murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, and two special allegations of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. Quinata was convicted of murder as a first-degree felony in April.

Under Guam law, Sked will be eligible for parole after serving 35 years of incarceration and Quinata will be eligible after 15 years.