Monthly $100 power bill credits begin

Recently enacted relief to local power bills went into effect, the Guam Power Authority has confirmed.

According to a news release issued by the utility, “customer accounts have been credited $100 each for the months of July and August.”

The subsidies are a result of Public Law 36-106, which established the Prugråman Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta, Energy Credit Program. The financial aid initiative, paid through unbudgeted, excess local revenue, provides $500 in credit to GPA customers for each active account, disbursed in $100 increments each month for July through November 2022.

The program credits will appear on billing statements printed in August and thereafter, GPA stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I am pleased that the process has run smoothly, and our team has worked diligently with the Department of Administration to ensure that the monthly energy credit is applied to all active residential and commercial customers to include master-meter residential accounts," said John M. Benavente, GPA general manager.

GPA is working with property managers for master-meter residential accounts, the release stated. GPA officials expressed appreciation for cooperative managers and companies to ensure "certification is received."

“Again, we appreciate customer inquiries concerning Prugråman Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta,” Benavente said. “GPA understands the positive relief and impact the $100 monthly credit for five months will bring to all ratepayers.”