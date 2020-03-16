For 19 days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a COVID-19 Level 3 advisory – recommending that travelers from South Korea "must stay home for 14 days" upon arrival on U.S. soil – the flow of travelers from the country that happens to be a main origin of tourists in recent years remained largely unchecked at the Guam international airport.

Prior to last week's start of monitoring for travelers with fever using temperature scanners at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam's main point of entry had nothing in place to actively scan arrivals for symptoms of the rapidly spreading disease.

Passengers disembarked from their flights, walked through the arrival corridors, moved on to immigration counters, proceeded through the luggage claim area and on to the last check – Customs inspection – without being checked, not even randomly.

Along the way, passengers walked closely past or came face to face with airport staff and Immigration and Customs agents who mostly wore no protective gear – except for one or two Immigration desk agents who wore face masks, as seen by recent travelers.

Was it right to trust airlines, other airports to do the job?

The government of Guam did tell the public – repeatedly – that airlines and airports at the travelers' points of origin were scrutinizing passengers. And that one of Guam's main lines of defense in the now-global COVID-19 pandemic was for a flight crew to alert Guam's airport tower if someone showed possible COVID-19 symptoms.

We're waiting for a government response if any flight did call the airport tower for a passenger or crew member who may have shown symptoms – though we haven't been told that any flight was placed on quarantine.

Other than that, the government of Guam put its trust largely on South Korea's and other visitor markets' authorities, airports and airlines to do the screening – even after South Korea became the second-largest source of COVID-19 cases in the Asia-Pacific after China, and after Japan's numbers started to rise.

It turns out this trust was misplaced.

South Korea's Incheon International Airport, which processes more than 1,000 flights a day during peak travel, hasn't done 100% of the screening that Guam was trusting it would do.

Interviews by The Guam Daily Post of recent travelers who transited through South Korea's largest international airport did show that its COVID-19 process for Guam-bound travelers was, at best, inconsistent with the screening for U.S. mainland-bound travelers.

As an example, a boarding gate that shared a predeparture area for passengers bound for the U.S. mainland and Guam showed such inconsistencies.

At this gate, passengers bound for the U.S. mainland received one-on-one temperature checks at the preboarding gate by airline personnel carrying hand-held thermometers they stick in a passenger's ear. These personnel didn't do the same for Guam-bound passengers. These temperature wand-carrying airline personnel moved on without conducting temperature checks if the passengers answered: "Guam."

Guam-bound passengers did get asked if they had taken a trip to China recently. A "No" answer allowed these passengers to proceed to board the aircraft, with the exception of several randomly chosen travelers whose passports were reviewed – page by page – for signs of travel to China.

On one of the flights from Seoul, passengers were told through the public address system that socializing on Guam was discouraged for the first 14 days of their arrival. For the tourists who were on board, that hardly made sense, considering Korean tourists primarily stay on Guam for just five or six days.

And the advisory is an unrealistic expectation for tourists to stay cooped up in their hotel rooms or avoid visiting restaurants and sightseeing locations if they've spent some time and money to visit Guam.

More than 200K tourists unchecked

The lack of a more thorough screening process on Guam – up until the thermal scanners were set up last week – meant more than 200,000 tourists have arrived on the island without Guam residents knowing whether they had brought COVID-19 with them.

Although GovGuam has stated nine suspected cases have been cleared after tests were conducted, the sheer number of unchecked visitor arrivals give us – the host community – little comfort.

From January to March 9, 135,359 Japanese tourists and 121,982 South Korean tourists entered the island, none of whom went through the thermal screening and COVID-19 questionnaires they would have gone through at other international airports' arrival areas since the fast-spreading virus emerged.

We did hear Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in her address on Saturday, declare a public health emergency for Guam, implementing a ban on socializing for groups of more than 100 at a single venue.

The governor also said, "Because travel of infected persons is one of the clearest methods coronavirus is spread, we took clear and decisive steps early. If there's a sick passenger on board a flight from an affected area, airlines call our tower prior to landing. If the sick passenger meets criteria for a Person Under Investigation, we activate a Public Health nurse and a Bureau of Communicable Disease staffer to the airport to conduct both a clinical and epidemiological assessment. Our airport and Customs officials know and use the protocol. This screening occurs on every incoming flight."

Whether the screening at the Guam airport that started a few days ago is too late – considering many flights and more than 200,000 tourists have landed on Guam – is a question that officials haven't touched upon.

The governor's address Saturday further urged all of us: "Let's not surrender to fear and panic. ... Be calm, stay informed, do your part, and trust that experts are working around the clock to protect us."

We can't surrender to panic, sure. But it also is worth noting that the experts "working around the clock to protect us" could have done a better and more decisive job early in this crisis.

So where does this leave us?

Protection, readiness are on us

Our readiness is up to us as individuals and families – this means if we aren't comfortable staying in close contact with other people, we stay home.

We could avoid crowds in places where we shop and do our job. We could hold off on social gatherings.

We could ask to keep our children from school and continue their studies remotely. We could arrange to work from home, to the extent that's possible.

And we can only hope the government will do better without waiting a long time to act.