A former cargo agent who admitted to stealing a rifle from the mail and selling it will spend 10 months in federal prison.

Joseph C. Salas Jr., 40, was sentenced before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood in the District Court of Guam on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to theft of mail.

"I am very sorry for what I've done," said Salas. "I was just trying to help my co-worker."

"Help your co-worker steal firearms?" said Gatewood.

"I was getting off work when Austin San Nicolas told me about boxes they had damaged. I told them, why did they touch it? Why didn't they report it?" Salas said. "I tried to help by getting rid of it."

Salas said another co-worker identified in court only as C.M. took one rifle, while he took the other.

It was said in court that federal prosecutors decided not to pursue a case against C.M.

Salas told the court he couldn’t recall to whom he sold the stolen firearm.

"Here's my problem with your situation: You sold the firearm," Gatewood said. "It's out and about, and nobody knows where it is. It does sound suspicious that you don't know who you sold it to."

Salas, who is represented by Attorney William Gavras, will self-surrender to the U.S. Marshals. A judicial recommendation was made that he serve his 10 months in prison on Guam, so that he is close to his elderly parents, whom he cares for financially.

The court also noted eight letters of support submitted by Salas' family and friends requesting leniency.

Gavras told the court he doesn't think Salas should serve any time in prison. The U.S. Probation Office recommended a split sentence that includes five months in prison and five months home detention.

However, Gatewood sentenced Salas based on the recommendation made by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero.

"He was entrusted with processing the mail being delivered to Guam," Leon Guerrero said. "He was able to benefit from selling this rifle to an unknown individual. This firearm is still out in the community. At the end of the day, the public deserves protection."

Others charged

Salas and others were accused of stealing firearms from a U.S. Postal Service authorized depository for mail, specifically a United Airlines cargo facility, in 2016.

He and the others charged in federal court worked for the company at the time.

According to Post files, Davin Thomas Villagomez, a former cargo mail scanner, got eight months of home detention for his part after admitting to stealing nearly $4,000 worth of merchandise from the mail.

Austin San Nicolas got two years' probation after he admitted to his involvement in stealing packages while working for the same company.

Roberto Quinata Aguon II awaits sentencing since he pleaded guilty to mail theft. His sentencing, which was set for Monday, was delayed until Feb. 18, as he awaits drug treatment. Aguon remains in federal custody after the court learned of allegations that he used meth and consumed alcohol, violating the court conditions of his release.