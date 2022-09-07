Evan Montvel-Cohen is scheduled to be sentenced in October for an identity theft scheme after being granted permission to travel to the Philippines for medical purposes.

Montvel-Cohen, a former Guam radio and marketing executive, pleaded guilty in the District Court of Guam to assuming the identity of a former associate to acquire a rental space in 2019.

He pleaded guilty in August 2021 and was initially set to be sentenced in May 2022.

Since then, Montvel-Cohen, who remained released from custody after pleading guilty, had been allowed to travel twice for medical purposes.

The first request came in July, but the reasons were not available to the public.

The second request came Thursday and was granted Friday by the court.

Both motions went unopposed by the United States Attorney's Office.

Montvel-Cohen was further ordered by the court to give an itinerary of his travel to the prosecution, allow the U.S. Probation Office to access his medical records and communicate any changes to his schedule for the trip, according to court documents.

Montvel-Cohen is now scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 11.

Heart problems

In the years leading up to Montvel-Cohen's accepting of a guilty plea, his hearings had been prolonged because of prior travel he needed to address his heart problems, court documents state.

According to Post files, Montvel-Cohen in 2021 traveled to the Philippines for heart issues related to heart attacks, in addition to having heart surgery in Cleveland, Ohio.

Montvel-Cohen's attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Brianna Kottke, is asking that her client receive a "lenient sentence" of 12 months of home confinement to take into consideration his medical issues, documents state.

Montvel-Cohen faces a maximum sentence of 15 years for the charges of identification in furtherance of fraud and 30 years for bank fraud.

Montvel-Cohen's ex-wife, who cited her former husband of 28 years had previously lied about having brain cancer during their marriage, suggested he receive the maximum sentence.

Montvel-Cohen's son, mother and former business partners also wrote letters to the court asking for a maximum sentence because of his past history of fraudulent behavior.

“This is not the first time that Evan has schemed to win the court’s leniency by pleading guilty. In 2009, he won leniency in Hawaii Circuit Court by pleading no contest to theft. His sentence was five years of probation and some restitution money. He truly believes he can outsmart our justice system," Montvel-Cohen's ex-wife, Sharla Torre, wrote in a letter.

According to court documents, Montvel-Cohen offered a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019. Montvel-Cohen was accused of sending the man a check to help with the expenses of moving to Guam, but the check bounced while the man was on his way to the island. Montvel-Cohen also was accused of using the man's personal information to rent a home in Tamuning and leaving the rent unpaid.

Montvel-Cohen has agreed to pay nearly $60,000 in restitution to the victims in the case.