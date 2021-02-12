Former Guam radio and marketing executive Evan Montvel-Cohen could find out in May when his case will possibly go to trial.

Montvel-Cohen, who is facing charges of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud, appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

Defense attorney Briana Kottke was granted her request to allow parties 90 days to file their respective motions ahead of the trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben Petersburg did not object to the request.

The court is expected to set a trial date in about three months.

The defendant was back in court last month after undergoing heart surgery in Cleveland, Ohio.

Montvel-Cohen was arrested after being accused of offering a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019. He allegedly sent the victim a check to move to Guam, but the check bounced during the victim's travels.

He was accused of then using the victim's personal information to rent a house in Tamuning and leaving the rent unpaid.