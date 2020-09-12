Former Guam radio and marketing executive Evan Montvel-Cohen underwent heart surgery in Cleveland, Ohio, and is waiting for doctors to determine if he will need additional surgery.

He is facing charges of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud in the District Court of Guam.

In Aug, the court granted his request to travel for the medical procedure.

On Friday, defense attorney Brianna Kottke filed an unopposed motion to vacate his trial and set a status hearing in one month until the defendant has more information regarding his heart procedures and likely return date.

“In approximately two weeks, Montvel-Cohen and his doctors will know whether an additional surgery is necessary,” Kottke stated. “If no additional surgery is necessary, then Montvel-Cohen will be in recovery for approximately one month prior to returning to Guam. If another surgery is necessary, he will be there indefinitely.”

Montvel-Cohen previously received court approval to travel to Manila, Philippines, for the procedure, but he later told the court he had difficulty making the necessary travel arrangements.

His trial was scheduled to begin on Oct. 6.

Montvel-Cohen was arrested after being accused of offering a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019. He allegedly sent the victim a check to move to Guam, but the check bounced during the victim's travels.

Montvel-Cohen was then accused of using the victim's personal information to rent a house in Tamuning and leaving the rent unpaid.