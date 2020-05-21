A former Guam radio and marketing executive accused of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud has denied the allegations made by U.S. Probation officers that he violated his pretrial release conditions.

Evan Montvel-Cohen, who has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, U.S. Probation officers filed a petition for a federal judge to issue a warrant for his arrest after Montvel-Cohen and his third-party custodian allegedly failed to let probation know he had relocated to another residence.

The court issued a summons for the defendant rather than an arrest warrant. The defense contends Montvel-Cohen had just been released from the hospital after suffering from kidney stones in addition to his ongoing heart-related issues, court documents state.

He was allowed to remain out of jail.

An evidentiary hearing has been scheduled for May 29.

Montvel-Cohen is accused of offering a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019. The man, a retired Navy corpsman, provided personal information to Montvel-Cohen and made plans to relocate his family from Florida to Guam for work.

Montvel-Cohen sent the man a check to move to Guam, but the check bounced during his travels.

The man backed out of the Guam job. Montvel-Cohen was then accused of using the man's personal information to rent a house in Tamuning and leaving the rent unpaid.