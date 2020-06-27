Federal defendant Evan Montvel-Cohen intends to admit that he violated his pretrial release conditions when he and his third-party custodian allegedly failed to let U.S. Probation know he had relocated to another residence, court documents state.

Court documents filed in the District Court of Guam on Friday state Montvel-Cohen no longer needs to have an evidentiary hearing, which is scheduled for Monday, June 29. He had previously denied the allegation and argued that he had just been released from the hospital.

Montvel-Cohen also requested that the hearing for his admission of the violation be held over the phone given the spike in COVID-19 cases.

His attorney also notes in court documents that she is in isolation, as she may have been exposed to the virus after contacts with the Department of Corrections women’s facility as well as members of Homeland Security Investigations.

Montiel-Cohen, a former Guam radio and marketing executive, is accused of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

Montvel-Cohen has been charged with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud after being accused of offering a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019.

He sent the victim a check to move to Guam, but the check bounced during the victim's travels.

Montvel-Cohen was then accused of using the victim’s personal information to rent a house in Tamuning and leaving the rent unpaid.