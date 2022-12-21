Montvel-Cohen files notice to appeal

Evan Montvel-Cohen is looking to appeal his nearly seven-year sentence for identity theft, which was double what prosecutors sought.

Montvel-Cohen, a former marketing and radio executive, was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison earlier this month. After the sentencing, his attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Briana Kottke, filed a notice to appeal the sentence in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The notice, which was filed Tuesday, comes a day after Kottke filed a motion to withdraw as Montvel-Cohen's counsel during appeal proceedings due to "irreconcilable differences." She also asked he be appointed another attorney to assist him from the appellate unit of the Central District Court of California.

However District Court of Guam records show Kottke filed a motion Tuesday to withdraw her motion to withdraw before she filed the notice to appeal, meaning she will be assisting Montvel-Cohen in his appeal proceedings.

Sentence

Montvel-Cohen was sentenced Dec. 6 to serve 82 months in federal prison for illegal use of identification in furtherance of fraud and bank fraud.

The charges Montvel-Cohen pleaded guilty to prior to sentencing were related to a scheme in which he assumed the identity of a former associate to acquire rental space in 2019.

The two charges carried a maximum sentence of 41 months each, and the prosecution asked that they run concurrently, but Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood made the decision for them to run consecutively, as she took into consideration other schemes that were identified as relevant conduct in his pre-sentence report.

“So for four full years, when I was looking at all the schemes, practically every month, there was some type of bouncing of checks. Misrepresentation to various victims that you are going to pay them back. They would wait for it and (payment) never came,” Tydingco-Gatewood said before giving the sentence.

Montvel-Cohen also was ordered to pay $74,826.67 to his victims as restitution. He also was ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his sentence.