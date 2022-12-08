Montvel-Cohen given nearly 7 year sentence in federal prison

Evan Montvel-Cohen will spend almost seven years in prison for not only identity theft and bank fraud convictions, but also other schemes he was involved in prior to his arrest in 2020.

More than a year after Montvel-Cohen pleaded guilty to charges of illegal use of identification in furtherance of fraud and bank fraud, he appeared in the District Court of Guam Tuesday morning facing a sentence of between 33 and 41 months in federal prison.

Montvel-Cohen's past schemes, unknown to the public until the hearing, were taken into consideration in his pre-sentence report as relevant conduct.

The former Guam radio and marketing executive's attorney, Brianna Kottke, objected to the past allegations being considered. She told Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood that it was unconstitutional since Montvel-Cohen had not been charged.

“We would have no less than six mini trials under an inappropriate standard of proof. That's unconstitutional,” Kottke said, in reference to alleged schemes Montvel-Cohen was discovered to be connected to leading up to his sentencing.

Kottke, afterward, asked that Montvel-Cohen receive a sentence of home confinement.

Montvel-Cohen also addressed the court. He said, “Your honor, I'm very remorseful, embarrassed and just apologize deeply for my behavior.”

Concerns

In response to the defense, Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Petersburg said he “didn't know where to start” in asking for a sentence for Montvel-Cohen.

“There's such an extensive record of misconduct on the part of Mr. Montvel-Cohen. We have a 48-page (pre-sentence report), one of the longest I've seen, detailing just a plethora of interrelated fraudulent schemes. Victimizing the defendant's family, his friends, his business associates and others in the community,” said Petersburg, who asked for the maximum sentence of 41 months.

As she prepared to sentence Montvel-Cohen, Tydingco-Gatewood explained that she was concerned not only with his convictions but also the related schemes, which she ended up taking into consideration for his sentence.

“So for four full years when I was looking at all the schemes, practically every month, there was some type of bouncing of checks. Misrepresentation to various victims that you are going to pay them back. They would wait for it and (payment) never came,” Guam's chief federal judge said before addressing the identity theft conviction.

“It's quite insidious and, I mean, all the lies, the misrepresentations and even taking someone else's identity is just uncalled for, unprofessional, illegal,” said Tydingco-Gatewood.

She referenced his prior convictions as well.

“Generally, the court does give time. Especially because you haven't learned. I mean, you clearly haven't learned. Because the extent of this misconduct, these crimes, ... it clearly shows that you are a serial thief. You're a serial liar, if you will.”

Sentence

When giving the sentence, Tydingco-Gatewood initially appeared to have sided with the prosecution, who asked for 41 months for both convictions to run concurrently. Tydingco-Gatewood said the sentence would run consecutively.

In total, it means Montvel-Cohen will spend 82 months, or about seven years, in federal prison.

“You clearly cannot be trusted out there, Mr. Montvel-Cohen, with anybody else's money and clearly not your own,” Tydingco-Gatewood said before lawyers discussed restitution for the victims and Montvel-Cohen surrendering to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

With concerns he may “skip out” and not self-surrender, Tydingco-Gatewood ordered Montvel-Cohen to take two weeks to get a valid ID to travel, considering his passport is with his probation officer. She said if he does not, the U.S. Marshals Service would bring him to his assigned facility.

Kottke said there's no indication Montvel-Cohen would avoid prison. However, Tydingco-Gatewood, once again, expressed how little trust she has in him.