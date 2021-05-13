A federal court judge granted defendant Evan Montvel-Cohen's request to delay his trial, as his attorney needs more time to prepare.

District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday granted the request and continued the trial, which is now scheduled to begin Aug. 24.

Montvel-Cohen, a former Guam radio and marketing executive, is facing charges of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

He was charged in federal court after being accused of offering a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019.

He allegedly sent the man a check to help with the move to Guam. But the check bounced while he was on his way to the island.

Montvel-Cohen is also accused of using the man's personal information for a rental home in Tamuning, and leaving the rent unpaid.

In March, Montvel-Cohen admitted to the court that he used methamphetamine while on pretrial release, and he tested positive for drug use.

He remains out of prison awaiting trial.