A man facing charges of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud in the District Court of Guam was granted his renewed request to travel to undergo an urgent heart procedure.

A former Guam radio and marketing executive, Evan Montvel-Cohen, previously received court approval to travel to Manila, Philippines, for the procedure, but he later told the court he had difficulty making the necessary travel arrangements.

“He is still awaiting approval of an extension of his prior visa from his travels there in February for his initial surgery. In the meantime, he has been experiencing increasing cardiac symptoms,” defense attorney Brianna Kottke stated in the amended motion to allow medical travel. “In light of these difficulties and after much searching, Evan was able to make an appointment with the Cleveland Clinic for Aug. 3, 2020, to begin imaging and diagnostics for his heart procedure.”

She filed the motion on Thursday, which Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo immediately approved.

The defense noted the state does not have any quarantine restrictions for arriving passengers.

“The defendant shall be allowed to travel to Cleveland, Ohio, and back to Guam with no detours,” Bordallo stated in his order. “The defendant shall remain in contact with his pretrial services officer and comply with instructions she may give him to report to the U.S. Probation Office in Ohio.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Petersburg previously opposed Montvel-Cohen's request, saying he is a serious flight risk.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 6.

Montvel-Cohen was arrested after being accused of offering a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019.

He allegedly sent the victim a check to move to Guam, but the check bounced during the victim's travels.

Montvel-Cohen was then accused of using the victim's personal information to rent a house in Tamuning and leaving the rent unpaid.