Evan Montvel-Cohen, a former Guam radio and marketing executive, is not physically able to stand trial in the District Court of Guam after undergoing heart surgery in Cleveland, Ohio, in September.

Montvel-Cohen, who is facing charges of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud, was set to go to trial this month until the court approved his travel off island to get the surgery.

During a hearing held Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo, defense attorney Briana Kottke updated the court on his medical procedures; however, that portion of the hearing was sealed from the public.

The court ordered him to provide all medical records to the U.S. Probation Office within the next two weeks.

Bordallo also asked the probation officer on Guam to coordinate Montvel-Cohen’s supervision with the probation office in Cleveland.

He is scheduled back in court on Nov. 3.

A new trial date has not been scheduled.

Montvel-Cohen previously received court approval to travel to Manila, Philippines, for the procedure, but he later told the court he had difficulty making the necessary travel arrangements.

He was arrested after being accused of offering a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019. He allegedly sent the victim a check to move to Guam, but the check bounced during the victim's travels.

Montvel-Cohen was accused of then using the victim's personal information to rent a house in Tamuning and leaving the rent unpaid.