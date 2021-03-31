Former business manager Evan Montvel-Cohen admitted to a District Court of Guam judge that he used methamphetamine while on pretrial release in his federal identity theft case.

Montvel-Cohen appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

He has since had six negative drug tests since testing positive last month.

The court told him to stay clean and allowed him to remain out of jail.

According to court records, the former Guam radio and marketing executive Evan submitted a urine sample on Feb. 23, and the results detected the presence of meth.

The number of times he is required to be drug-tested has also increased, court documents state.

The U.S. Probation officer did not recommend that his pretrial release be revoked or that the court modify his conditions but requested that he answer to the violation in court.

Montvel-Cohen is facing charges of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

He was arrested after being accused of offering a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019. He allegedly sent the victim a check to move to Guam, but the check bounced during the victim's travels.

He was accused of then using the victim's personal information to rent a house in Tamuning and leaving the rent unpaid.