A former Guam radio and marketing executive who previously was not physically able to stand trial has returned to Guam.

Evan Montvel-Cohen, who is facing charges of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud, is back in island after undergoing heart surgery in Cleveland, Ohio.

He appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

Defense attorney Briana Kottke told the court she would need more time to review the evidence in the case with her client now that he is back home.

Montvel-Cohen is scheduled back in court on Feb. 11 to find out when his case could go to trial.

He was arrested after being accused of offering a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019. He allegedly sent the victim a check to move to Guam, but the check bounced during the victim's travels.

Montvel-Cohen was accused of then using the victim's personal information to rent a house in Tamuning and leaving the rent unpaid.