Former Guam radio and marketing executive Evan Montvel-Cohen is hoping to be spared from having to spend any time in federal prison and instead will be placed on a year of home confinement and supervised release.

Montvel-Cohen asked for the lenient sentence due to his severe medical issues and his plea of guilty to one count of use of means of identification in furtherance of fraud and one count of bank fraud.

But his family wants the court to sentence him to the maximum punishment possible.

“I expressed hope that it sticks. With that I mean, that the sentence goes to the extent of the law and make crystal clear that he has to stop his fraudulent behaviors,” said Elisabeth Kalau, the defendant’s mother, who wrote a letter to the chief judge stating that claims that she has dementia is yet another of her son’s falsehoods. “Regretfully, his dishonestly and falsifications are known to members of both sides of his family.”

The defendant’s adult son, Isaiah Torre Montvel-Cohen, also wrote to the court, requesting his father be given the maximum sentence.

“Evan Montvel-Cohen is the worst, most dishonest, irresponsible, and insensitive person I’ve ever met. He has actively lied to me, stolen from me and severely impacted my chances of completing my education and getting a job. He has hurt me and my family in immeasurable ways and is a danger to the people around him. It would be a grave mistake to let him go free and under-punished,” the defendant's son wrote.

Additionally, Sharla Torre, who was married to Evan Montvel-Cohen for more than 28 years, echoed the same message in a separate letter to the federal court.

“This is not the first time that Evan has schemed to win the court’s leniency by pleading guilty. In 2009, he won leniency in Hawaii Circuit Court by pleading no contest to theft. His sentence was five years of probation and some restitution money. He truly believes he can outsmart our justice system.”

She wrote that she and her son are victims of Evan’s deceit, adding, “I’ve come to believe that Evan is a malignant narcissist/psychopath.”

“He bends the rules to serve his voracious greed and hatred. In my decades living and working with him, I know him to be uncommonly skillful, persuasive, and cunning, and if left free, he will continue to use these against other victims. For these reasons, I believe he has been and remains a true danger to society … Please don’t allow him to repeat the harm.”

Evan Montvel-Cohen faces up to 30 years in prison for bank fraud, and 15 years for the charge of identification in furtherance of fraud, the plea agreement stated.

According to court documents, he offered a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019. He was accused of sending the man a check to help with the expenses of moving to Guam, but the check bounced while the man was on his way to the island. He was also accused of using the man's personal information to rent a home in Tamuning and leaving the rent unpaid.

He has agreed to pay nearly $60,000 in restitution to the victims in the case.

Sentencing, which was set for March 24, has been postponed to May before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.