Montvel-Cohen surrenders to marshals

Evan Montvel-Cohen is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals pending his designation to a federal prison, where he will spend nearly seven years for an identity theft conviction.

Montvel-Cohen, a former marketing and radio executive, was ordered to surrender to the United States Marshals Service no later than 9 a.m. Friday. After an inquiry made to the Guam Department of Corrections, officials confirmed Montvel-Cohen was in custody as of 9:43 a.m.

After Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Dec. 6 sentenced Montvel-Cohen to 82 months in federal prison, his attorney, Briana Kottke, requested Montvel-Cohen be given the chance to travel himself to the federal prison where he will serve his sentence.

Tydingco-Gatewood, however, was concerned about returning his passport.

"He can skip out to a foreign country and be gone forever," Tydingco-Gatewood said, before compromising and allowing Montvel-Cohen two weeks to obtain an eligible travel ID instead of the U.S. Marshals taking him to the prison.

A report from the probation office filed Wednesday indicated Montvel-Cohen had not obtained an ID, which led Tydingco-Gatewood to order he turn himself in Friday morning, despite more requests by Kottke to allow him more time to spend with family before the holidays.

Montvel-Cohen will remain in the custody of marshals until he is housed in a federal prison. Tydingco-Gatewood indicated at sentencing she will make a judicial recommendation Montvel-Cohen be designated in Butner, North Carolina, which has the facilities to tend to his medical needs, or Oregon, where he has family.

Sentence

Montvel-Cohen was sentenced to serve 82 months in federal prison for illegal use of identification in furtherance of fraud and bank fraud.

The charges Montvel-Cohen pleaded guilty to prior to sentencing were related to a scheme in which he assumed the identity of a former associate to acquire rental space in 2019.

The two charges carried a maximum sentence of 41 months each, and the prosecution asked that they run concurrently, but Tydingco-Gatewood made the decision for them to run consecutively, as she took into consideration other schemes that were identified as relevant conduct in his pre-sentence report.

“So for four full years, when I was looking at all the schemes, practically every month, there was some type of bouncing of checks, misrepresentation to various victims that you are going to pay them back. They would wait for it and (payment) never came,” Tydingco-Gatewood said before giving the sentence.

Montvel-Cohen also was ordered to pay $74,826.67 to his victims as restitution. He also was ordered to serve five years of supervised release after completing his sentence.

Earlier this week, Montvel-Cohen filed a notice to appeal the sentence.