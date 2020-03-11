A man stopped by federal investigators Tuesday night at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport was reportedly attempting to board a flight to the Philippines.

Evan Montvel-Cohen, 53, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service after a federal complaint was filed against him that charges him with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

It was said in court that the FBI had investigated the case.

Montvel-Cohen appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Wednesday.

Attorney Curtis Vandeveld told the court he is providing limited legal representation for Montvel-Cohen during his detention hearing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben Petersburg told the court that Montvel-Cohen is a flight risk and requested that he remain in custody to allow the federal prosecutor more time to prepare evidence for his detention hearing.

Petersburg told the court that Montvel-Cohen was stopped at the airport Tuesday night with his companion, who told investigators they were headed to Hanoi, Vietnam.

Judge Bordallo said Montvel-Cohen would remain in custody. A detention hearing has been scheduled for Friday.

Alleged identity theft

During the hearing, Judge Bordallo read the allegations from the complaint. It's alleged that Montvel-Cohen used the identity of a man known to him to acquire rental space at the Guam Beachfront Residences in Tamuning in November 2019.

A local realtor discovered the alleged identity theft after Montvel-Cohen used the victim's information on a Guam driver's license to obtain the rental space in Tamuning. The license reportedly had Montvel-Cohen's photo on it.

Last year, the alleged victim, who had known Montvel-Cohen for several years, contacted him about coming back to Guam from Florida to work for the defendant's advertising firm, C2 Social.

Montvel-Cohen allegedly told the victim that he would need to provide his driver's license, passport and credit card statements to proceed with the process to bring him and his family to Guam, as well as clear his debt.

The victim and his family received the funds to travel to Guam, but while on a flight from Florida to New York, the check they allegedly received from the defendant bounced. The victim was left stranded in New York for some time before they were able to return to Florida, Bordallo said, as he read from the complaint.

The victim then decided to call off the job deal.

Federal investigators also spoke to the victim about the alleged scam.

$30K theft in 2009

In 2009, Montvel-Cohen was sentenced to five years probation after he pleaded no contest to a charge of first-degree theft.

He was charged with stealing $30,000 from a Hawaii landscaping company he worked for in 2005.

Additional charges of credit card fraud, forgery and money laundering against Montvel-Cohen were dismissed as part of the plea agreement he reached with prosecutors in Hawaii.