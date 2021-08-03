Evan Montvel-Cohen, a former Guam radio and marketing executive, will admit to criminal charges filed against him in the District Court of Guam today.

According to his plea agreement, Montvel-Cohen will plead guilty to use of a means of identification in furtherance of fraud and bank fraud. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for the first charge, and a 30-year max for the second charge. The plea deal does not include the initial charge of aggravated identity theft.

Montvel-Cohen offered a man a job at his advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019, court documents state. He allegedly sent the man a check to help with the expenses of moving to Guam, but the check bounced while the man was on his way to the island. He was also accused of using the man's personal information to rent a home in Tamuning, and leaving the rent unpaid.

Montvel-Cohen has agreed to pay nearly $60,000 in restitution to the victims in the case.

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for today before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.