‘Monumental’ bill for use of public land for undersea cables gets mixed reviews

Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part report about the proposed use of submerged government land for undersea telecom cables.

A proposal to lease seabed from the government of Guam for undersea telecommunications cables is under consideration by the Guam Legislature.

Bill 36-36, authored by Sen. Joe San Agustin, authorizes a “commercial submerged land license” between the government of Guam and GTA, in order to build a new submarine landing cable in Alupang, Tamuning. The measure received its public hearing Thursday.

San Agustin explained that he introduced a similar bill in the prior legislative term to “clean up the issues surrounding the negotiations for submerged commercial leases.” It never received a full vote and “died” without action, according to San Agustin.

“These additional cables will provide additional but necessary redundancy, which is critical to ensure our constant connection to the world during natural disasters and other emergency conditions,” San Agustin said.

GTA pursued the legislative route, for a license to use submerged land for 21 years plus a renewal option for 20 years, after its discussions with the Chamorro Land Trust Commission, which also has the authority to approve submerged land agreements, faltered.

San Agustin told his colleagues the measure is not an attempt to circumvent the CLTC’s administrative process.

“GTA has already made three presentations to the commission and was nearing negotiations on the license, and only had been informed that negotiations must cease,” he said.

Daniel Tydingco, executive vice president of GTA, said the agreement the company seeks is in line with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s call for more telecommunications business investments. The project will result in about $30 million in capital improvements.

“This new cable system will help augment the current, future, and aging submarine cable systems presently traversing the island,” he said. “From Zoom video calls, to Netflix, to talking online with Facebook or checking Google, to telemedicine and distance learning, virtual public hearings such as the one we are interacting [in] now, this new cable will help all of us stay in touch faster and more reliably.”

CLTC Chairman John Reyes explained to lawmakers that events such as the government’s shutdown due to COVID-19 in 2020 prolonged the process to negotiate the license. He said GTA’s environmental consultants have begun work with regulators including the Environmental Protection Agency and the Territorial Seashore Commission to ensure “there’s no disruption to any environmental surroundings in the area.”

“Given situations beyond anyone’s control, we still have this transaction outstanding. I do support the efforts and investments that GTA is making for our island and the telecommunication industry. In more ways than one, we have to diversify our economic industries and remain connected to the world, especially during these times,” he testified. “By no means, however, [should this] set a precedent on how leases are negotiated or managed when it comes to CLTC lands, and going through legislation only under extenuating circumstances.”

Reyes proposed amendments that give the commission more autonomy on how the license is negotiated. Bill 36 also received favorable testimony from neighboring landowners, the Guam Economic Development Authority and Piti Mayor Jesse Alig.

When the license was in discussion at the CLTC, the commission sought $50,000 a year.

Another telecom provider, AT&T, leases government land off Tanguisson Beach for another undersea cable landing for a little more than $275,000 per year, Post files show.

Concerns on precedent, competition outlined

Edwin Reyes, administrator of the Guam Coastal Management Program, said his concerns with the bill include “at-whim” zoning and consequences of poor planning.

“On land, this would be somewhat equivalent to the spot zoning that has occurred, and has been used as a mechanism to kind of rezone, or designate a zone in different areas of the island,” he said, referring to comparable legislative efforts that make land policy decisions through statute instead of by governmental commissions or boards. “In the sea, this is really a monumental bill, in terms that it’s setting precedents for that same kind of activity to exist within our submerged lands.”