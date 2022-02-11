'Monumental losses': More DOAs as COVID-19 surges

Guam remains in an omicron-driven surge, with even more COVID-19 cases of patients being pronounced dead on arrival, including one of two additional deaths reported Thursday night.

This brings to 305 the total number of COVID-19-related deaths since March 2020. More than 30 of those have occurred during the current surge.

Moreover, more than 60% of the recent deaths are DOAs, or those who were determined to have died by the time they arrived at the hospital, health officials said Thursday.

Most of those who died before reaching a hospital were elderly.

An average of 600 new positive cases are being reported daily, even with testing prioritized for those with symptoms and high-risk close contact.

The number of hospitalizations is increasing slowly, now hovering around 50.

These factors add to why it's still too early to relax more restrictions and mandates, said Department of Public Health and Social Services interim chief medical officer Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero.

Some states have started lifting their mask mandates as the omicron surge has plateaued in their areas. But not Guam, Dr. Leon Guerrero said.

"Until the surge starts slowing down, and I think in the states some of the jurisdictions have seen a lessening of cases, so that’s why they are thinking about taking off the mask mandate. For us, that would be a little bit premature because we’re still seeing high numbers of COVID cases," he said at a weekly DPHSS COVID-19 media briefing.

But hope remains for seeing the end of the pandemic.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in a special address Thursday night, said public health experts said that Guam is "starting to see the end stage of the pandemic" and at a recent meeting of the nation’s governors, the consensus was that hope remains.

"We are beating COVID-19 and building a better future for us all," she said. "Guam is getting through this and for doing your part, we cannot thank you enough."

'Monumental losses'

It is a moral imperative for Guam to give meaning to "monumental losses," as Guam's COVID-19-related deaths surpassed 300 this week, the governor said.

"We join our community in mourning those we have loved and lost in this precarious time: manåmko’ who had lived full, fruit-bearing lives; changemakers in the middle of their journeys; young dreamers with the world ahead of them," she said.

The Joint Information Center reported two more deaths Thursday night:

The 304th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at Guam Regional Medical City on Feb. 10. The patient was a 48-year-old man, whose vaccination status was unknown. He was reported to have had underlying health conditions and he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Feb. 10.

The 305th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 10. The patient was a 61-year-old man, who had been vaccinated, and who had underlying health conditions. He tested positive Feb. 4 for the coronavirus.

While there were 50 patients with COVID-19 in local hospitals as of Thursday night, DPHSS said the hospitals are not at a point where they are overwhelmed, and hospital and public health officials hope to keep it that way.

That's why Robert Leon Guerrero and other health officials continue to urge people to get tested and to seek help when they feel ill, especially if they are elderly and have diabetes, hypertension or other comorbidities.

"We’re seeing an increase in hospitalizations. There’s also an increase in the (intensive care unit patients). It’s getting close to concerning, but the hospitals haven't reported that this is overwhelming them yet," said Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist for DPHSS.

Guam Memorial Hospital Authority spokesperson Mai Habib said GMHA is always keeping its pulse on COVID-19 in the community, and the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus has afflicted much of the island.

"The good news is that our higher rate of community vaccination/boosted individuals, has led to less hospitalizations. The numbers are rising, though, both in terms of community positives and hospitalizations. We cannot let our guard down. Sometimes it's only the difference between a small number of severely sick COVID patients, in addition to a high non-COVID census, that could tip the pendulum and challenge our resources," Habib said.

Fernando Esteves, the DPHSS incident commander for COVID-19, said DPHSS is in daily communication with the hospitals.

"We've always responded to the calls of the hospitals when they need it and will continue to do so, but right now that alarm has not been raised," he said.

The average length of hospital stays, he said, is six days.

Besides watching out for the warning signs, such as breathing trouble and chest pain, families also have to look out for their elderly loved ones, DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera said.

Latest data

More than 70,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed since the start of the year.

Since DPHSS changed the testing strategy, focusing on those with symptoms and high-risk close contacts and who are elderly, there's been a decrease in testing after Jan. 25.

But the test positivity rate remains at 35%, Pobutsky said.

While there used to be an average of 650 new positive cases a day, that came down to about 600 recently. JIC on Thursday reported 622 new cases out of 2,347 specimens analyzed Feb. 9.

There are currently 6,505 cases in active isolation.

Residents age 18 to 39 years old continue to report the greatest number of positive cases, followed by youths age 12 to 17.

But after Jan. 25, all age groups are beginning to converge DPHSS said.

"That's suggesting the household and family spread," Pobutsky said.

Public Health said it will be sharing more information about one case in 2021 that may be an adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine that officials are required to report to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.