In a May 13, rating report, Moody’s Investors Service affirmed the Baa2 rating assigned to the Guam Power Authority's senior revenue bonds and upgraded the outlook to stable from negative, according to releases from both GPA and Moody's.

The affirmation of the Baa2 rating and outlook change to stable follows Moody's rating action on the government of Guam's general obligation bonds rating which was affirmed at Ba1 with a stable outlook on May 4.

Moody’s stated in its report that GPA's Baa2 rating reflects its strong position as the sole provider of electricity to residential customers on Guam and to the U.S. military.

The report also noted that GPA “operates fairly independently from the Government of Guam, reports no outstanding overdue government receivables and makes no transfers to the general fund of the government.”

Among other factors, the stable outlook reflects Moody’s expectation that “construction and development of the new Ukudu power plant will continue to progress and GPA will make progress to achieve milestones under the EPA consent decree,” Moody’s stated.

“We welcome this positive affirmation and improved rating of GPA’s credit-worthiness, which is good news for all ratepayers,” said GPA General Manager John M. Benavente. “As Moody’s has noted, there are many concurrent challenges facing GPA today. We will continue our work across all utility areas, and with governing leadership and bodies to bring the energy solutions for Guam forward, so GPA remains financially strong. This affirmation of bond rating will translate to optimal interest rates, as GPA heads to the bond market to refinance and lower its borrowed costs."

GPA had around $525 million in senior revenue bonds outstanding as of March 31. Annual senior revenue bond debt service will be around $48 million and capital lease payments will be around $2 million in fiscal 2021, according to the Moody's statement.

Senior lien bonds are secured by a pledge of net revenues, subject to the prior application of such revenues for operations and maintenance expenses.