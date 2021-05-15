Moody's issues stable outlook for Port Authority

Moody’s Investors Service raised its outlook for the Port Authority of Guam from negative to stable on Friday.

The move follows Moody's rating action on the Government of Guam general obligation bonds rating, which was affirmed at Ba1 with a stable outlook on May 4, Moody’s stated in a press release.

The investor service also noted it affirmed the Port’s Baa2 rating, which reflects the agency’s position as the sole commercial port in Guam, handling around 90% of the territory's imported cargo, including a significant portion of military cargo. The Port remained fully operational during the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody’s also noted the Port’s conservative financing, or low leverage, and strong liquidity.

“The port authority's liquidity position remains strong, partially also because of a high amount of unspent 2018 bond proceeds,” Moody’s stated.

“Total cash and investments as of January 31, 2021, were around $109 million, of which $49 million is reserved for construction projects and around $2 million is for the debt service reserve. The rest of the funds are for operations, crane acquisitions reserves, facility maintenance, crane-related operations, operations reserves and other funds that are required in the bond indenture.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero praised the Port for how far it has come over the last 2-1/2 years.

“The Port’s most recent efforts to ensure the stabilization of the agency’s finances is to be commended and is consistent with our administration’s work with the Government of Guam’s General Fund,” the governor said.

The authority issued $71.445 million in 2018 Series port revenue bonds to finance a portion of the port authority's capital improvement program, fund a debt service reserve and redeem existing bank loans, the Port stated in its press release. The bonds are fully amortizing, have a debt service reserve funded at maximum annual debt service and a final maturity of July 1, 2048. Maximum annual debt service is around $6.5 million and average annual debt service is around $4.1 million over the life of the debt, according to the Port release.

“Our work to deliver responsible and transparent financial management is being acknowledged with this recent good news on the financial front,” said Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio.