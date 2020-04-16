Moody’s Investors Service is considering downgrading Guam’s Ba1-rated general obligation bonds because of significant tourism losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Any downgrade directly affects the government of Guam's $30 million general obligation bonds.

This comes two weeks after Moody's put Guam's rating on review for possible downgrade, prompted by the impact on the tourism industry and general economy by the COVID-19 crisis.

Moody's said on March 25 that its placement of Guam's general obligation rating review is prompted by "a significant reduction in visitors to the territory from Asia as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, uncertainty about the timing and speed of a recovery in visitor arrivals, and the impact of the downturn in visitors on general government revenues and liquidity."

With most flights to the island canceled, Guam's tourism is at a standstill.

On Monday, Moody’s Senior Vice President Ken Kurtz was quoted by national reports as saying that in the two weeks since putting the rating on review, “The evaporation of tourism continues.”

A factor in the review is the federal government's financial aid to Guam.

Guam and other territories are included in the $2 trillion relief package to address the impacts of the coronavirus.

But Moody's said Guam is getting less in relief aid than the states, and the reimbursement for health care was less, among other things.

Moody's also:

Placed under review its Baa2 rating on the Guam Waterworks Authority

Placed under review its Baa2 ratings of the Guam Port Authority and the Guam Power Authority senior bonds

Put a negative watch on its Baa2 rating of Guam's Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Authority senior revenue bonds

Just recently, S&P Global Ratings changed the outlook on GovGuam's General and Limited Obligation Bonds and Certificates of Participation from stable to negative, according to the Guam Economic Development Authority.