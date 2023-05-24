Nicholas Moore filed a motion for mistrial after it was decided jury selection would be done behind closed doors.

On May 15, the Judiciary of Guam announced in a press release that the jury selection process would not be open to the public for Moore's trial related to an October 2020 shooting in Agana Heights.

"Due to limited capacity and our primary concern of safeguarding the privacy and safety of our jurors, media cannot be accommodated in the courtroom during the jury selection process for this case," stated Judiciary spokesperson Jannette Samson. "This decision aligns with current regulations that govern courtroom proceedings, as judges have the discretion to make such decisions to maintain decorum and ensure a fair and impartial trial."

However, on May 19, Moore's attorney, Michael Phillips, filed a motion for a mistrial on the basis Moore would suffer "irreparable injury" if the jury selection and trial were not open to the public.

Phillips, in his motion, included laws such as the Sixth Amendment, which guarantees defendants' right to a public trial and the voir dire portion falls under that right. Moore's attorney also stated reasons must be given for the closure and explained courts are only closed in "very rare circumstances."

"The court committed structural error by not allowing (the) media in the courtroom during jury selection," Phillips wrote. "The media are arguably more important in a public trial than family members or other members of the public."

Phillips further requested, if a mistrial is not declared, Judge Alberto Tolentino should instead allow the public and media to attend the trial.

Also, if Tolentino refuses to order a mistrial, Phillips said he'd ask to file an emergency appeal in the Supreme Court of Guam.

Coverage

The Judiciary asks all media members to submit formal requests to record, photograph and take videos of the court proceedings three days before the date of the hearing or trial. The judge presiding over the case then issues an approval or denial of the request.

In Moore's case, The Guam Daily Post made the timely request and received approval May 14, the day jury selection began. The Post was instructed the public would not be allowed to attend jury selection but would be notified when opening statements began.

Process

Despite being unable to attend jury selection, Phillips explained to the Post the voir dire process involves asking panels of individuals basic questions on whether they know the parties involved.

Phillips explained after the panels were reduced, attorneys would be given the chance to ask more questions regarding potential jurors' understanding of reasonable doubt or the presumption of innocence.

With this being Moore's second trial after the first ended in a mistrial, Phillips expected the jury selection process would be quicker this time around.

However, now with the motion, the jury selection does not appear on the Superior Court of Guam's calendar and Phillips is requesting a hearing be set "at the earliest possible time" to orally argue on the motion.