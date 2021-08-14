Murder case defendant Nicholas Moore denied that he had anything to do with the disappearance and killing of Michael Castro, 27, along with a separate shooting in Agana Heights.

Moore, 23, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Friday.

Through his defense attorney Michael Phillips, Moore pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder as a first-degree felony, murder as a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, each with a special allegation of deadly weapon used in commission of a felony.

He also pleaded not guilty to charges filed against him in a separate shooting case that include two counts of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and terrorizing as a third-degree felony, both with special allegations of deadly weapon used in commission of a felony and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

Moore, who remains under house arrest, waived his right to a speedy trial.

Co-defendant Troy Ryan Damian, 32, has since pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and murder charges.

In June, Damian allegedly bragged to someone who ultimately became a source of information for authorities that he and Moore had killed Castro, according to the prosecution in court documents.

An acquaintance of Moore, Castro went missing late last year and his vehicle was later found in a locked compound owned by a business being run by the defendant's father, documents state.

Damian also allegedly told the source that he and Moore put Castro in a drum after he was killed.