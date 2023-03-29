Moore headed back to trial next month

Nicholas Moore is heading back to trial next month on charges related to a reported shooting in Agana Heights.

Moore appeared Tuesday morning before Judge John Terlaje in the Superior Court of Guam for a hearing related to aggravated assault charges stemming from the shooting, which occurred in October 2020.

During the hearing, Moore's attorneys stated they intend to go to trial. Counsel Michael Phillips confirmed to The Guam Daily Post trial has been scheduled for April 19.

This will be the second trial for Moore on the same charges, after his first ended in a mistrial in January.

Moore was charged with aggravated assault, terrorizing and illegally possessing a weapon, after he was accused of shooting a man in Agana Heights on the night of Oct. 15, 2020.

Moore first went on trial in July 2022 and continued for six months with several delays because of jurors' travel plans, attorneys getting sick and, most recently, the judge presiding over the case, Alberto Tolentino, being absent from the courtroom since the start of the new year due to medical issues.

A mistrial was verbally granted in January by Judge Arthur Barcinas, who was managing the trial during Tolentino's absence, after Moore's defense team argued their client could not receive a fair trial because of the breaks, which included a three-month delay.

According to Post files, after the Agana Heights shooting trial, Moore will go to trial for a murder charge related to the death of Michael Castro, which allegedly occurred two weeks after the 2020 shooting.

Judge Maria Cenzon, a month ago, stated she intended to have the murder trial start in July or August, but Moore's counsel requested an October date because of the amount of discovery, Post files state.

Cenzon is the judge assigned to Moore's murder case.

As of press time, The Guam Daily Post could not confirm when the murder trial was officially set to begin.

Moore remains detained at the Department of Corrections.